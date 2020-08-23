Applications open for Powhatan business grant program

An Indian money changer poses as he counts US Dollar currency notes at his office in New Delhi on October 24, 2008. India’s central bank kept its key interest rates steady but declared it was ready to take “unconventional” and swift measures to deal with the global financial crisis. AFP PHOTO/ MANAN VATSYAYANA (Photo credit should read MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Applications for the Powhatan business assistance grant will open on Monday. Businesses in Powhatan can use the grant money to cover any COVID-19 related costs they may have.

Funding for the grant program comes from the CARES Act. There is $35,000 dollars total in funding set aside for these grants. The money is split into two categories, $10,000 is available for businesses with less than nine employees and $25,000 is available to businesses with 10-25 employees.

In order to be eligible a business must show at least a 25% loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 7.

