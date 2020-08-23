POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Applications for the Powhatan business assistance grant will open on Monday. Businesses in Powhatan can use the grant money to cover any COVID-19 related costs they may have.
Funding for the grant program comes from the CARES Act. There is $35,000 dollars total in funding set aside for these grants. The money is split into two categories, $10,000 is available for businesses with less than nine employees and $25,000 is available to businesses with 10-25 employees.
In order to be eligible a business must show at least a 25% loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 7.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- College students return to campus in the Richmond area
- Fatal crash in Caroline County on Saturday
- Applications open for Powhatan business grant program
- Five mile traffic backup on I-64 west in New Kent
- Louisiana braces for two possible hurricanes this week