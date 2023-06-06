RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Young Women’s Christian Association of Richmond is looking for local teens to join their “Empower RVA Teens” 2023-24 cohort.

Empower RVA Teens is a youth-led peer educator and leadership program that works to prevent teen dating violence and sexual assault. The program also addresses bullying awareness, healthy relationships and consent.

Participants will help make decisions to improve the program, lead local events and workshops and gain public speaking skills. They will also receive a monthly stipend of $50 based on their participation in the program.

The application to join the cohort is open through Saturday, July 1. Chesterfield and Richmond residents between 14 and 18 years old are welcome to apply.

The program requires a time commitment of weekly meetings every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a mandatory two-day peer educator training in August.

If you have questions about Empower RVA Teens, contact Sam Mickey at 804-643-6761, extension 153 or smickey@ywcarichmond.org.