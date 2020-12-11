Appomattox Regional Library System to open two locations for in-person appointments

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Book lovers may now return to the Mckenney and Dinwiddie libraries for private appointments. Each appointment must be scheduled ahead of time and will last for up to an hour.

If you don’t need the space for an entire hour appointments can be scheduled for shorter increments of time.

Visits must be made either by only one individual or one household and everyone must wear their mask.

Staff members will be available to help library users from a distance and the computers will be available for use.

The available times to book an appointment are:

Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday from 10 a.m. 7 p.m.

Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dinwiddie library users can call 804-458-6329 and McKenney library users can call 804-458-6329.