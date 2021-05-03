Area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free food on Mondays in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mondays in May are made for Chick-fil-A. Locations around Richmond are offering free menu items to Chick-fil-A app users on Mondays through May 24.

The complimentary item will be a surprise to those who open the app between 5 and 9 p.m.

“We’re excited to kick off the summer with a month-logn giveaway for the greater Richmond area,” Chick-fil-A Westchester Commons operator Erik DeVriendt said. “These complimentary treats were chosen to delight and surprise our guests, and we hope to see our neighbors come celebrate the start of summer with Chick-fil-A.”

To find your local CFA location, head over to the restaurant’s website.