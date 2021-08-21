Area Food Lion stores to hold open interviews for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to make a career change or pick up some extra hours and money, area Food Lion stores will be holding open interviews on Aug. 24.

Interviews will be conducted between 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and all you have to do is go to your local Food Lion store and speak with a member of the store’s leadership team to discuss open positions.

Positions will vary by store, but the company says a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs across different departments will be available.

If you’re unable to attend the hiring event and are still interested in applying for a position, head over to the Food Lion careers website.