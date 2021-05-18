Area high school graduation plans in limbo ahead of COVID-19 restriction rollbacks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Area high schools are getting ready to honor this year’s class of graduates, and some school systems are moving forward with original plans to have socially-distanced ceremonies while others are anticipating having larger in-person gatherings.
Louisa County High School will be holding its commencement on Wednesday, and a socially-distant ceremony will take place. Each graduate was allowed up to four guests, and all parties will be required to maintain six feet of physical distance when entering the school’s football stadium. Guests will enter and exit using a staggered scheduling system.
Once in the stands, parties will be seated 10 feet from each other. Graduates and staff will be wearing masks, and Louisa County Public Schools are asking all guests to wear face coverings.
Chesterfield County Public Schools, Hanover County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools all have adopted similar plans for their ceremonies which are set to take place in June. But in light of Gov. Ralph Northam’s easing of capacity restrictions both indoors and outdoors starting May 28, those school systems could potentially make adjustments to their protocols.
Henrico schools will be holding graduations at Richmond Raceway June 14-17; Hanover schools will graduate at Meadow Event Park in Doswell on June 18-19. Chesterfield schools will hold ceremonies at each facility’s respective football stadiums from June 7-12.
In Henrico, school board officials are keeping an eye on if the rollback does occur on May 28 to decide what adjustments can be made.
In Chesterfield, the school system is awaiting additional guidance from the Virginia Department of Education before they move forward with any changes.
And in Hanover, officials are carefully reevaluating all current plans in place.
Colonial Heights High School plans to graduate June 17, and 8News is told a decision on a plan will be made in early June. Traditionally graduation is held at their football stadium, so nothing will change in terms of the venue.
Richmond Public Schools announced recently that they plan to hold graduation at The Diamond, but details are currently being finalized.
Here is a full list of area high school graduations:
MAY 22
Amelia County
Banner Christian
MAY 27
Amelia Academy
Collegiate
MAY 26-28
Spotsylvania
MAY 28
Powhatan
St. Christopher’s
Richmond Christian
MAY 29
St. Catherine’s
Trinity Episcopal
JUNE 3
Benedictine
JUNE 5
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot
JUNE 6
Richmond Academy
JUNE 7
Steward School
JUNE 7-12
Chesterfield
JUNE 8
St. Gertrude
JUNE 10
Millwood School
JUNE 11
Dinwiddie
Sussex
JUNE 12
Petersburg
Hopewell
Charles City
JUNE 14-17
Henrico
JUNE 17
Colonial Heights
JUNE 18-19
Hanover
JUNE 18
Nottoway
JUNE 19
Prince George