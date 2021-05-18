Area high school graduation plans in limbo ahead of COVID-19 restriction rollbacks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Area high schools are getting ready to honor this year’s class of graduates, and some school systems are moving forward with original plans to have socially-distanced ceremonies while others are anticipating having larger in-person gatherings.

Louisa County High School will be holding its commencement on Wednesday, and a socially-distant ceremony will take place. Each graduate was allowed up to four guests, and all parties will be required to maintain six feet of physical distance when entering the school’s football stadium. Guests will enter and exit using a staggered scheduling system.

Once in the stands, parties will be seated 10 feet from each other. Graduates and staff will be wearing masks, and Louisa County Public Schools are asking all guests to wear face coverings.

Chesterfield County Public Schools, Hanover County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools all have adopted similar plans for their ceremonies which are set to take place in June. But in light of Gov. Ralph Northam’s easing of capacity restrictions both indoors and outdoors starting May 28, those school systems could potentially make adjustments to their protocols.

Henrico schools will be holding graduations at Richmond Raceway June 14-17; Hanover schools will graduate at Meadow Event Park in Doswell on June 18-19. Chesterfield schools will hold ceremonies at each facility’s respective football stadiums from June 7-12.

In Henrico, school board officials are keeping an eye on if the rollback does occur on May 28 to decide what adjustments can be made.

In Chesterfield, the school system is awaiting additional guidance from the Virginia Department of Education before they move forward with any changes.

And in Hanover, officials are carefully reevaluating all current plans in place.

Colonial Heights High School plans to graduate June 17, and 8News is told a decision on a plan will be made in early June. Traditionally graduation is held at their football stadium, so nothing will change in terms of the venue.

Richmond Public Schools announced recently that they plan to hold graduation at The Diamond, but details are currently being finalized.

Here is a full list of area high school graduations:

MAY 22

Amelia County

Banner Christian

MAY 27

Amelia Academy

Collegiate

MAY 26-28

Spotsylvania

MAY 28

Powhatan

St. Christopher’s

Richmond Christian

MAY 29

St. Catherine’s

Trinity Episcopal

JUNE 3

Benedictine

JUNE 5

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

JUNE 6

Richmond Academy

JUNE 7

Steward School

JUNE 7-12

Chesterfield

JUNE 8

St. Gertrude

JUNE 10

Millwood School

JUNE 11

Dinwiddie

Sussex

JUNE 12

Petersburg

Hopewell

Charles City

JUNE 14-17

Henrico

JUNE 17

Colonial Heights

JUNE 18-19

Hanover

JUNE 18

Nottoway

JUNE 19

Prince George