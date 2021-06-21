Area school systems beginning summer meal distribution programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School systems around the area have officially finished the 2020-21 school year, meaning summer break has officially begun for students. Now many have kickstarted their summer meals programs to make sure students in need that are home for the summer don’t go hungry.

Richmond, Henrico, Hopewell and Dinwiddie Public Schools all are giving parents and guardians opportunities to pick up pre-packaged meals for their students.

In Richmond, children 18 and under can visit sites across the city to pick up breakfast and lunch. The distribution sites will be open Monday through Thursday. On Mondays through Wednesdays, meals will include breakfast and lunch, and on Thursdays meal bags will have enough to last the weekend.

If you can’t make it to any distribution sites for Richmond Public Schools, Richmond Parks and Recreation and FeedMore will be distributing meals to eligible children Monday through Friday.

For more information on distribution in Richmond, visit the RPS meals site or call (804) 780-6195.

Henrico County Public Schools will be distributing meals on Mondays through Thursdays and offering either in-person pick up or curbside delivery.

Curbside pickup will be on Mondays through Thursdays from June 21 through Aug. 12 at a number of elementary, middle and high school sites. The pickup times will go from 8:30-10 a.m.

Your child does not need to be present when picking up meals.

For a full list of sites, see the Henrico County Public Schools Facebook post below.

Dinwiddie Public Schools will be offering meals from June 21 through July 29.

Four locations (Dinwiddie Elementary, Midway Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary and Sutherland Elementary) will offer breakfast from 8:30-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Dinwiddie Middle will give out breakfast from 7:30-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:15 a.m.

Breakfast can be picked up at Dinwiddie High from 7:30-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30-11:45 a.m.

If you have questions, contact Mr. Carey Athey at (804) 469-4190.

And Hopewell will be distributing meals via van routes at various locations throughout the city from June 21 through July 22. On Thursdays, an additional meal for Friday will be provided.

You can also pick up meals in person at the rear entrance of the Patrick Copeland cafeteria.

For a list of locations on the van routes, visit the Hopewell Schools website.