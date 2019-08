DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie was awarded grants that will bring two armed security officers to the county’s school system.

The new officers, which are different than school resource officers, will be working at Dinwiddie High School and Dinwiddie Middle School. The county already has resource officers at those schools but the new armed security officers will work different hours and cover after-school activities.

Stay with 8News at 5 p.m. for the full report.