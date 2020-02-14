Armed trespasser arrested at Lee Davis HS in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover say they have arrested a man for trespassing at Lee Davis High School.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, administrators located the man around 2:25 p.m. Thursday. He was detained by a deputy assigned to the school and responding deputies.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Deashawn Winston of Louisa County, was found to be in possession of a firearm, knife and possibly marijuana.

A vehicle fled the scene as law enforcement arrived. The occupants of the vehicle are unknown and still being investigated. Deputies believe this to be related to the trespassing incident.

No students or staff were harmed during the incident.

Winston has been charged with trespassing on school property, two counts of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

