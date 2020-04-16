Army veteran stuck inside Richmond hospital, wife says his senior center won’t permit his return due to COVID-19 exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Army veteran Robert Robinson is not being allowed back to Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center after being exposed to COVID—19 at St. Mary’s Hospital, his wife said.

Ethel Robinson told 8News her husband, who has dementia and varying physical conditions, was admitted to Saint Mary’s on March 26 after Mr. Robinson ran a fever of 104 degrees at Sitter and Barfoot.

After receiving a diagnosis of pneumonia and a negative test result for the coronavirus, Ethel Robinson told 8News, “I said ‘oh that’s good, he’s coming home…’ ‘Well tomorrow did not exist.”

Mrs. Robinson said St. Mary’s was ready to discharge her husband on April 9 after he recovered from pneumonia, but Sitter and Barfoot wouldn’t allow Mr. Robinson back.

“Then they placed him on a different floor back to be tested again the following Monday.”

Mrs. Robinson said the second test result also came back negative.

“I can understand Sitter and Barfoot’s complaint, ‘why would you put a patient on the floor to be tested amongst persons that are candidates for this virus?’

Ethel Robinson believes her husband would be at an lower risk of getting the virus if Sitter and Barfoot allowed him to return to his residence.

“From St. Mary’s I’m getting an answer from them, ‘It’s not us Mrs. Robinson that will not discharge him, it is Sitter and Barfoot that will not accept him.”

8News has reached out to Sitter and Barfoot, and Saint Mary’s with our questions and we await a response.