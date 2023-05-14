POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Around a dozen Powhatan High School students were banned from attending their prom after a senior prank which caused extensive damage to the school.

8News has learned that around a dozen students were banned from attending their senior prom, which took place Saturday, May 13, including the student who submitted a list of pranks that administrators approved ahead of the incident.

On the night of Tuesday, April 25, a group of students went into the school after getting approval for what Principal Christopher Sumner called “minor activities” in a letter sent to families.

According to Sumner, the students “exceeded the approved activities,” resulting in damage to the building which disrupted school activities the next day. This included “dumping sand in the hallways, trashing a few classrooms and the library, spray painting (with temporary paint and hair color) walls, dismantling electrical systems, activating fire extinguishers and a science shower, moving large appliances, and removing an animal from the veterinary science lab.”

8News reached out to the Powhatan County School Board, but they declined to comment.