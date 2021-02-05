Arrest made in Thursday night shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have made an arrest in a Thursday night shooting that injured two people.

Rashawn Jaequan Singleton, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for his involvement in the shooting. He’s currently being held at the Henrico County jail without bond.

The two victims were shot near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. The men were transported to a local hospital. One is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Anyone with any additional information on this shooting can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using P3 tips.