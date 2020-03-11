As coronavirus spreads, GRTC says they maintain cleaning policies

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As planes, trains and automobile companies respond to the spread of coronavirus, the Greater Richmond Transit Company says — for now — they will maintain their cleaning policies.

“Every four days the entire fleet is rotated through a thorough cleaning, including disinfectant with Clorox-style products,” said spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace.

The thought of clean travel is on the minds of local commuters, including Shirley Becoat.

“I do have some concerns because I am a traveling nurse so my main concern is everybody is not as clean, and even with my children, I’ve had to remind her several times. do this. so even as adults, we catch ourselves.”

The GRTC maintains numerous places within buses are routinely cleaned, including fare ports, backs of chairs, vertical handlebar and hand straps.

GRTC employee Chip Whiters cleaned a bus when 8News visited the GRTC terminal on Wednesday.

“We got a lot of chemicals to kill the germs,” Whiters said. “So, it does pretty good … we wipe down and make sure trash is up and everything. Sweep and mop it up.”

If the virus’ spread worsens, Pace said additional cleaning measures to implement include adding more shifts for cleaners or asking for a contractor to supplement or take over the cleaning process.

“This is going to be determined by each transit system in coordination with the local partners, the state, and the FTA (Federal Transit Authority) to determine what’s appropriate and what’s cost-effective to make sure that we are taking reasonable precautions to ensure the safety and well being of our staff and our passengers,” Pace said.

