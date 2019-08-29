As Hurricane Dorian intensifies, local Red Cross volunteers ready to help

(WRIC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track the path of Hurricane Dorian, as the system makes its way to Florida and the eastern Caribbean.

Here in Virginia, however, the Red Cross is ready to step in and help families in harm’s ways.

“This is what we prepare for year-round,” said Jonathan McNamara, a spokesperson with the American Red Cross.

Volunteers and citizens along the East Coast are bracing themselves for the first big hurricane of the year.

“Our volunteers have been ready since the beginning of hurricane season on June 1,” McNamara said.

Speaking about Virginia’s Red Cross volunteers and their readiness to help those in need, McNamara told 8News “this is the perfect reminder that we can go from seeing no storms like we have over the past number of couple weeks and months and see a couple of storms to stack up like airplanes.”

While Hurricane Dorian may not indirectly affect Virginia – yet – the Red Cross is using the tropical storm as a reminder to citizens that early preparation for any disaster is paramount.

“This is the time to take steps to make sure you have an emergency preparedness kit, that 3 days supply of those essential items that can help your family get through, but also having a hurricane preparedness plan,” McNamara said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) offered tips to help families prepare for inclement and severe weather:

Clear debris from storm drains

Clean gutters

Secure anything in your yard that could fly away from heavy winds

Know or learn how to report a power outage

Most importantly, emergency response officials say don’t wait until a storm hits to prepare. Officials say the time is now.