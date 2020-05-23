As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, COVID-19 impacting some Richmonders’ plans

(WRIC) — With the unofficial start of the summer officially here, locals spoke to 8News about how they plan to adapt to the changes the pandemic will bring Memorial Day weekend.

As Virginians prepare to enjoy the patriotic three-day weekend, the coronavirus pandemic remains on the minds of many. So, what are Richmonders’ plans and how do they foresee protecting themselves and others from the threat COVID-19? 8News headed to Richmond-area parks for answers.

“Man, it’s quarantine time. We can’t spend no money anywhere else, so we are going to spend it on Bolt,” said DeAndre Quarles, who along with Jonathan Deik told 8News they plan to explore RVA on electric scooters. “We gonna ‘Bolt it up.'”

Groups crowded the waterfront area Friday, many with social distancing on their minds. 8News asked one group if they were concerned about getting themselves or others sick?

“Absolutely not,” one group member responded. “No,” said another.

Matt Lindsay and Jessica Abramson told 8News they plan to “just kind of stay away from people.” When asked if they worried about getting sick with a higher volume of outdoor residents expected this weekend, Lindsay said “there is always a worry but I mean, that’s the risk you have to take to get at least a little sunshine.”

Keith Alston and Tara Raigns told 8News they had planned to go to Virginia Beach this weekend, which is set to open. But after some consideration, they preferred a more cautious approach — staying closer to home.

Alston said though he’s staying away from others, he is “not concerned (about getting the virus on a weekend more may be outside), I just want to have a good time, you know?”

“We’ve been in the house for a long time.”

Shelly Litwiler told 8News she plans to do the same, staying closer to home and taking advantage of partly reopened restaurants outside of Richmond, which remains delayed in the reopening process.

“Probably somewhere in Short Pump,” Litwiler said of her eating out plans this Memorial Day weekend. “I’ve heard everything is really busy, so I have to figure something that’s not a crazy long wait.”

