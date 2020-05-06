As more motorcyclists hit the road, DMV warns drivers to stay vigilant

RICHMOND – While Virginia continues to follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, some locals see a leisurely motorcycle ride as a way to get some fresh air.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 17 motorcyclists have died and 243 were injured in 321 crashes on Virginia roadways as of May 1. A total of 89 motorcycle riders lost their lives in 2019. It’s why the DMV is reminding motorcyclists to ride with protective gear because it could mean the difference between life and death.

8News spoke with Marie Proffitt, who says riding “creates a lot of freedom,” and is “a way to cut the stress and get away from all the COVID-19.” But she knows the importance of riding with full gear.

“It takes a second to make a bad judgment call and potentially lose your life,” she said. “It’s always good to have the right gear and just be aware of where you’re at and have a good time, don’t forget to have a good time.”

Denise Ruffilo, a motorcycle enthusiast and manager of Cycle Gear on Broad Street in Richmond, says she’s been in the industry for almost 13 years. In her experience, she says many drivers fail to see motorcyclists because of the size of the bike.

“Just pay attention, watch for us, because we’re mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, fathers, we want to come home to our people,” Ruffilo said.

As the weather warms up, Ruffilo says suiting up for every ride is still important and can save a motorcyclist’s life during a crash.

“Start with your head first, head’s most important,” Ruffilo said. “Your armor and your jackets, we have riding pads, wearing boots are essential, protect your feet, head to toe so all gear all the time. I’ve seen people walk away from accidents doing 120 mph in the proper gear.”

The DMV says a rider without a helmet is 40 percent more likely to suffer from a head injury than a helmeted rider.

LATEST HEADLINES: