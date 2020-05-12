As Phase One of Virginia’s reopening plan nears, some Carytown businesses opting to remain closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While some Virginia businesses anticipate reopening Friday as the commonwealth enters Phase One of the White House guidelines to “Opening America,” one business partner told 8News they remain hesitant.

Lyn Page, a partner with Clementine, Ashby and Clover in Carytown, says right now its stores are only selling online. Page says they plan to open in mid-June to ensure the safety of their 40 employees as well as customers.

“We are very supportive of anybody who wants to open on May 15, but for us, we would feel more comfortable waiting and really seeing how this plays out,” Page said.

As a secondhand clothing stores, Page says they’re looking at unique ways to keep products clean.

“Whether it’s lysoling the clothes at the end of the day, whether we need to have a fogger in the store, these are all things we’re looking at,” Page told 8News.

Page adds that dressing rooms will remain closed.

But can coronavirus be spread by clothes?

Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond and Henrico Health District Director said, “There’s no documented transmission through touching clothing, and it would be incredibly unlikely. Clothing is not thought to be a mechanism for transmission, but people should still wash their hands and avoid touching their face to be safe.”

When the sister businesses reopen, however, Page said they will have specific cleaning and disinfecting rules in place for staff. Employees will wear masks. Page adds that they’re also looking at offering masks to customers.

“We are removing a lot of fixtures in the store to make more space so that customers can move around more freely and feel more comfortable being six feet apart from each other,” she said. “We are building plexiglass shields for our check out areas so when a customer checks out, they feel comfortable being that close to one another.”

While Page takes it one day at a time, she’s excited for businesses who are ready to reopen.

“We all need to take a deep breath and I know we’re all excited to get back out and we want our lives to return back to normal, whatever that normal is now going to be,” said Page. “Let’s just take it one day at a time and be supportive of one another.”

LATEST HEADLINES: