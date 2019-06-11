As rain continues, Richmond residents worry about flash flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the rain continues, Richmond residents are worried about more flash flooding near their homes.

Residents on Dunston Avenue in Richmond are keeping a close eye a creek across the street from their homes. They say it floods anytime it rains for multiple days.

Some neighbors remember the water levels getting so high their homes were flooded and their vehicles were swept away.

“I’ve been advised during heavy rains to park up in some of the streets higher up the hill,” John Stapor said.

Richmond resident Victoria Maddocks told 8News flood waters caused extensive damage in her neighborhood back in 2016.

“Everyone who had their car parked on the street lost their car to the floodwaters and had sewage backup in their basement.,” Maddocks said. “I had about a foot and a half of sewage in my basement.”

Residents said the neighborhood is a combined stormwater and sewage system. Heavy rain causes the sewage to dump into a nearby creek, causing it to back up into homes. The grounds tend to get saturated the more it storms.

“I would say that we’d probably need more drainage, given how soggy it can get,” Stapor said.

Maddocks said she is on high alert especially with more rainy days on the way.

“I’m not really sure what the solution is,” Maddocks said. “But what I would like to see is people coming together and investigating the problem and figuring out a way to keep my street dry.”

8News reached out to the Richmond Department of Public Works. We’re still waiting on a response to figure out how they plan on handling this situation.

