As virtual learning begins, here’s a timeline of when in-person classes could start

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As kids wake up to the first day of virtual learning, parents may be wondering when they can get back into the classroom.

Schools systems across Central Virginia are weighing a number factors for a safe return:

Chesterfield County Public Schools: Through ‘Project Restart,’ officials want to have students return to in-person learning as soon as possible as long as health data improves. According to a school board presentation back in August, they hope to bring students back in groups – or cohorts – with the first group potentially going back as early as September 29. The school board will make the next decision during their work session on September 14.

Henrico County Public Schools: Officials will focus on limited in-person learning for students who receive special education services and English learners. In-person learning will depend on a ‘variety of factors’ like health data. The school system is working with a Student Health Advisory Board for the latest recommendations for an in-person return.

Richmond Public Schools: The district is working with the health department and taking into account factors like a vaccine timeline and local percent positivity rate. They hope to make a decision about the second semester no later than December 15.

