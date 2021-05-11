Ashland holding six community meetings this month

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland town leaders are holding community meetings this month to answer questions about council elections, community health, the Carter Park Pool and more.

The next in-person meeting is tonight at the Patrick Henry YMCA. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it tonight, the town will be hosting other in-person and virtual meetings:

May 10 at 6:30 p.m. – Patrick Henry YMCA

May 12 at 6:30 p.m. – South Taylor Park Pavilion

May 13 at 12 p.m. – Virtual (Zoom Meeting ID: 965 6702 1424/ Passcode: 367349)

May 17 at 6:30 p.m.– Virtual (Zoom Meeting ID: 988 8723 4759/ Passcode: 621182)

May 18 at 12 p.m.– Ashland Library Community Rooms

May 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Town Shop Pavilion

For more information contact Assistant Town Manager, Matt Reynal, at 798-9219 or mreynal@ashland.va.gov.