ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A newly proposed ordinance could help Ashland residents living near Randolph Macon College who want students to park on campus rather than filling up spaces in front of their homes.

Josh Farrar, town manager, said the City worked with neighbors, police and Randolph-Macon College to propose an ordinance that would allow certain districts to opt into a program to be permit parking only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

He said the ordinance is to address an “acute issue of non-resident parking in residential neighborhoods surrounding Randolph-Macon College.”

“We love the students being here,” Farrar said “We love the college being here, but we also love living here.”

There are not any parking restrictions in neighborhoods near Randolph Macon right now. Instead, the neighborhoods have on-street parking available on a first come, first served basis.

If the ordinance passes, people living in the affected neighborhoods will get free parking decals for their cars and guests passes for visitors.

Non-residents, including students, would have to park in spaces provided by Randolph-Macon College or in an area not restricted by the proposed ordinance, according to Farrar.

The College Park and Berkleytown areas — including North Taylor, Louisiana and Calhoun Streets, Randolph Circle and a portion of Caroline Street — could opt into permit parking.

Residents living near the campus have raised concerns about students forcing them to park several blocks away from their homes. Bill Wood, who lives on College Avenue, said he has been dealing with this problem for years.

“We have to park pretty far away to bring the groceries in,” Wood said. “I don’t blame them for trying to get closer to their classes, but it’s just a dilemma that we need to figure out.”

Farrar said students find it more convenient to park in neighborhoods to access their academic buildings compared to parking in lots provided by the college.

“This dynamic has caused a significant amount of neighborhood concern because many homes in our older residential neighborhoods do not have off-street parking or driveways,” Farrar said “This regularly leaves residents of the neighborhoods the only option of parking multiple blocks from their home while carrying groceries or children.”

Students told 8News Thursday that it was hard to find any available spaces in the parking lots reserved for students.

Randolph Macon College said the school has nearly 1,500 parking spaces on campus and about 65% of these spots are reserved for students.

Last year, the college issued 1,209 permits for student parking. This includes a mix of students who live on campus and about 300 commuters.

A public hearing for the proposed ordinance is scheduled for July 5.