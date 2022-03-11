ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — With the rise in gas prices many people are thinking about ways to save money, but so are local city governments. Ashland town leaders announced Thursday that while gas prices continue to rise, they are cutting back.

According to a AAA report, as of Wednesday, the national average for gas prices rose 70 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago.

As of Friday morning, regular gas prices in Ashland had climbed to $4.30 a gallon.

“This is nothing new for us. We’ve done this back in 2008 and other times that had economic concerns,” said Captain James Shelhorse, a patrol commander with the Ashland Police Department.

Ashland said its Police Department and Public Works Department will be temporarily parking their vehicles.

“Some of our officers are going to place their vehicles more strategically, get out on foot, walking into business corridors and residential neighborhoods,” said Shelhorse. “[They’re] teaming up to do things like that any chance they get, to get out of the vehicle and ease the fuel consumption.”

He said cars aren’t the only way for officers to get around.

“[We’re trying] to reactivate some of our bike patrol units to be out on bikes instead of in vehicles to respond to calls,’ he said. “But we want to assure our community this will not change our response times.”

The department’s bike program has been around for several years, on and off. The program has certified officers for this type of patrol, said Shelhorse.

Some officers even plan to carpool when responding to certain calls.

“Certainly, we’re concerned with the price of fuel these days,” said Shelhorse.

Ashland has 90 government-owned vehicles with a fuel budget of $91,300 a year, according to town leaders.

The town posted a message to its website Thursday, saying the Public Works Department will make some changes, too. Crews will plan their routes intentionally when collecting brush and crew members will carpool if services allow.

“For all Town vehicles, any idling will be eliminated unless absolutely necessary, such as running emergency lights at an accident scene,” the town’s message said.

Changes will remain in effect for the Police Department as long as the gas prices remain higher than normal, Shelhorse said.