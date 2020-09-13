ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is providing free child safety seat checks this Tuesday.
The department will have certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available by appointment to provide education on how to use car seats, booster seats and seat belts.
They will be holding the events from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, at 601 England St, Ashland, VA. You can make an appointment by calling 804-412-0600. To learn more about the event click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Ashland Police Department giving free child safety seat checks on Tuesday
- Photos: Some NFL players kneel or remain in locker room during anthem
- Midlothian Family Dentistry
- 14-year-old in a stolen vehicle leads police in high-speed pursuit overnight
- The Neighborhood Harvest