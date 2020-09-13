Ashland Police Department giving free child safety seat checks on Tuesday

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is providing free child safety seat checks this Tuesday.

The department will have certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available by appointment to provide education on how to use car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

They will be holding the events from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, at 601 England St, Ashland, VA. You can make an appointment by calling 804-412-0600. To learn more about the event click here.

