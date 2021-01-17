Ashland police investigating Nazi propaganda posted on storefronts

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) – The Ashland Police Department are looking into who is behind pieces of Nazi propaganda found posted on several businesses in town early Sunday morning.
At 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers patrolling Railroad Avenue in the Town of Ashland discovered leaflets displaying a swastika and text stating “We are everywhere.”
Officers found no other instances of vandalism or criminal behavior, but the incident has been shared with Virginia State Police and federal law enforcement in case there’s any relation to any recent events or threats.
“On behalf of the Town, I want to reply to those who littered our Town: We will pick up the trash you dropped,” Ashland mayor Steve Trivett said in a statement. “Ashlanders will never be intimidated or influenced by any of the sour and sick extremisms that desire power yet deserve none. In Ashland we reserve our ‘extremisms’ for compassion, fellowship, and respect for others.”
Security camera footage captured individuals wandering around the downtown Ashland corridor around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Ashland police are encouraging businesses in the area to review their own security camera footage from the hours of 3-4 a.m. on Sunday, and note anything of interest related to this incident.
“This action is despicable. This brand of hate and division has no place in Ashland or anywhere else,” said Ashland police chief Doug Goodman. “We will continue to investigate this case and pursue
enforcement actions as allowed by the Code of Virginia.”
Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact Ashland police at (804) 365-6140 or leave an anonymous tip via the department’s website.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Police responded to calls of shots fired Saturday night and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers from Richmond Police Department arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Maury Street, where they found the victim and transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment
- The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a disturbing letter from a known hate group delivered to a resident in Sandston.
- The Ettrick Deli of River Road in Chesterfield County has been burglarized for the fifth time in three months, and now police in Chesterfield are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the most recent break-in.
- More than 10 years after Samantha Clarke went missing from her home in Orange County, investigators are reclassifying the case as an abduction and murder investigation.
- Officials are reporting a possible bomb threat at the Virginia Supreme Court in downtown Richmond.
- MONROE, Wis. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He's being held on $1 million bail […]
- A U.S. Navy SEAL has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.
- 35-year-old Cornelle Parker and 31-year-old Meredith Williams were arrested on drug charges, in Stafford, in addition to being wanted for outstanding warrants.
- A Philadelphia judge has denied a request to revoke bail for two Virginia men who traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted and were arrested originally on weapons charges, despite prosecutors’ objections that they attended a rally last week that turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol building.
- What we know about the about people arrested after photos, video showed them at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.