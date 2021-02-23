Ashland police looking for 18-year-old missing since Sunday

Pedro Issac Mencia, 18, of Ashland, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Pedro Issac Mencia, 18, of Ashland, left his home on foot at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, and has not been seen since then. The department said while there is no foul-play indicated, law enforcement and his family are concerned about Mencia’s well being.

The missing 18-year-old is described as 6 feet tall, 153 pounds, has blond hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a basketball team logo, and white and blue pants.

Anyone with information about Mencia’s location is asked to call 804-365-6140 or 804-798-1227.