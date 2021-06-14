Ashland Police providing tips on how pedestrians and drivers can stay safe on the streets this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department wants residents to stay safe this summer driving on and walking across streets and are offering tips on how to do so.

The department put out recommendations on Monday as area schools have let out for summer break, meaning more kids and teens will be spending time at home and out and about with friends during the longer days.

Ashland Police says parents should teach their kids to cross streets at crosswalks or intersections with pedestrian signals, put “Stop, Look and Listen” into practice when crossing the street, emphasizing making eye contact with drivers prior to crossing. Additionally, parents should remind children not to play in or along streets and parking lots.

For drivers, the department says eliminating distractions like your cell phone, GPS or your radio, being prepared for the unexpected like kids suddenly crossing the street without looking, and double checking your surroundings before backing out of a driveway or parking space is key.

State law requires motorists to yield for pedestrians that are in crosswalks, but the law also says people crossing the street need to show due regard for traffic before crossing.

The department plans to conduce speed and pedestrian safety patrols in heavy traffic areas over the next few weeks.