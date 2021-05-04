Ashland police searching for missing woman

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 62-year-old Sarah Alexander.

In speaking with neighbors, it was reported Alexander was last seen Monday at 1:20 p.m., at the Wawa in the 100 block of North Washington Highway in Ashland.

Although there is no foul play indicated, Alexander’s family feels her disappearance is out of character, and they are concerned for her well-being.

Alexander is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her location should call (804) 365-6140.