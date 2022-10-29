ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department and Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a woman that went missing from Ashland on Friday afternoon.

Joyce Ann Ellerbee. Credit: Ashland Police Department.

The Ashland Police Department is looking for 64-year-old Joyce Ann Ellerbee. She was last seen at her residence at the Omni Park Place Senior Apartments on Omni Road in Ashland at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

Ellerbee is described as a black female who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen possibly wearing a gray jacket, black and white shoes and black turban.

According to Virginia State Police, Ellerbee has a cognitive impairment and her health and safety may be at risk.

Ashland Police do not believe there is foul play involved.

If you have seen Ellerbe or know where she is, contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140