Ashland to hold 18th annual Train Day in April 2022

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Downtown Ashland Association announced that the next Ashland Train Day will be on April 30, 2022.

The staple street festival and celebrations will transition into a spring event, selecting the last weekend in April to host the event yearly.

“We look forward to continuing Ashland Train Day’s long history of family-friendly fun in Downtown Ashland,” said Executive Director Maggie Longest. “By moving the event away from the busy holiday season and into the spring, we hope even more families and train lovers will come to Ashland and join the celebration.”

The 17th annual Ashland Train Day in 2019 attracted more than 10,000 participants and the association says the 18th Ashland Train Day will have events for railfans of all ages to enjoy.

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer or sponsor for the 18th Ashland Train Day, visit the Downtown Ashland Association’s website.