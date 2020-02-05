1  of  3
Ashland to Petersburg multi-use trail in the works, VDOT says

(WRIC) — Virginia’s Department of Transportation (VDOT) has released its plans for a 43-mile trail that stretches from Ashland to Petersburg.

Officials say the trail would be used for improving bicycle and pedestrian safety, in addition to linking major parts of the area. The project in its entirety will cost about $200 million.

As of right now, officials say there is no “dedicated funding.”

The next step is for localities to apply for funding.

