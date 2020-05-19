Ashley Harris named Amelia County Teacher of the Year

Ashley Harris (middle) pictured after receiving the news that she was named Amelia County’s Teacher of the Year.

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools announced on Tuesday their 2021 Teacher of the Year recipient.

Ashley Harris was surprised by family, friends and colleagues at her home with the news that she had won the award. With the help of her husband Brad, Ashley was surprised by school principal Jonathan Cummins, assistant principal Jennifer Bouchard and co-teacher Amy Martin with a yard sign.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper also delivered roses.

According to the Facebook post, Ashley Harris thanked the crowd “for their support and looks forward to representing the school district this coming year.” Harris teaches fourth-grade at Amelia County Elementary School.

Congratulations, Ashley!

