CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — An officer has been shot after a reported armed robbery occurred in Charles City County Monday evening.

According to the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:49 p.m. on Aug. 1, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at 10341 Courthouse Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was an exchange of gunfire in which a deputy officer was shot. The suspect then ran away, police said.

The officer who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.