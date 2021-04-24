Attorney for Isiah Brown says Spotsylvania deputy shooting was ‘completely avoidable’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Late Friday, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office released the body camera footage from the deputy that shot Isiah Brown on April 21.

Attorney David Haynes of The Cochran Firm – D.C., the attorney representing Brown, issued a statement on Saturday morning saying the shooting was “completely avoidable.”

“In the 911 call, [Isiah] clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived,” Haynes said. “He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself.”

Brown was shot several times by the deputy who mistook the phone Brown was holding while talking to 911 dispatch for a gun. Brown suffered serious injuries and is expected to survive.

“There is no indication that [Isiah] did anything other than comply with dispatch’s orders and raised his hands with the phone in his hand as instructed,” Haynes said.

Haynes also stated that the family is requesting the release of the audio between dispatch and the deputy. Audio of the 911 call Brown made was released alongside the body cam footage.

“There was obviously a failure of communication between dispatch and the officer which led to this tragic event,” Haynes said.

The deputy is currently on administrative leave while the Virginia State Police investigates.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to reflect the correct spelling of Brown’s name