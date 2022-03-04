RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who they say may be in the Richmond area.

Keelan Thomas Kobler, 34, of Weyers Cave, was last seen around 6 p.m. on March 1. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, he is believed to have traveled to Richmond.

Kobler is described as a white male who weighs about 120 pounds and stands about 5’7″ tall. He has red hair and blue eyes, and he drives a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with Virginia tags UAW-5202.

Anyone with information regarding Kobler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.