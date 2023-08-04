HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is the latest agency to remind residents to stay alert as gun thefts from cars across Central Virginia are on the rise.

Last year, 263 guns were stolen from cars in Henrico County. Now — over halfway through 2023 — 145 guns have been stolen.

According to police, a firearm was stolen from a vehicle in Henrico every 36 hours.

“Your vehicle is not a gun safe,” said Will McCue with Henrico Public Affairs Office. “So make sure you always take your firearms and other personal items with you when you lock the car.”

Last month, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards also emphasized the importance of locking up your car and your gun during the mid-year crime briefing.

“It’s totally preventable,” said Edwards.

According to the Richmond Police Department, thefts are up 21% in Richmond through the first half of 2023 from Jan. 1 to July 1.

There have been 1,317 vehicle thefts this year in Richmond — 358 were guns stolen from cars.

Henrico and Richmond police are urging residents to lock up their cars and not leave anything of value visible.

To read more about Henrico’s theft data, click BELOW: