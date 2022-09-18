DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries continued their investigation after a deadly crash on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon.

State and local police were called to the scene after word of a two boat collision at 1:37 p.m. While on scene, they rescued two individuals and recovered two males who died on scene.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the two boats involved in the crash were a jon boat and a bass boat. They hit each other as they were both going around a cove. In total, four people were involved in the crash and no one was wearing a lifejacket.

View of Lake Chesdin. Photo credit: Rolynn Wilson

8News spoke with boaters who were on the lake today, they say they are still wrapping their heads around what happened.

“It’s just so sad, you know, when you get when you’re out on the water and if you’re coming around corners, there’s coves and you can’t be too careful,” said David Loving, a frequent boater at the lake who urges boaters to stay alert while on the water.

“You just can’t predict what other people are going to do. Going too fast. You know, I’m flying around corners. Yes. You know, you always have to be aware of your surroundings and just be extra cautious all the time,” said Loving.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has contacted the next of kin. Because this is an ongoing investigation, they have not released the identities of the men who died in the incident as of yet.