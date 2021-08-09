Authorities find two bodies in Amelia County but no foul play suspected

Local postal workers called the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 6 to conduct a welfare check on two people living in adjacent houses on Brackets Bend Lane who had not retrieved their mail for an extended period of time. (Photo: 8News’s Nicole Dantzler)

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two bodies were found in Amelia County after authorities conducted a welfare check Friday at two homes on Brackets Bend Lane, but investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

Local postal workers called the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 6 to conduct a welfare check on two people living in adjacent houses on Brackets Bend Lane who had not retrieved their mail for an extended period of time.

The two occupants are said to be a mother and son, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy who responded to the area found human skeletal remains on the front yard of one of the houses and then deputies discovered a man’s body inside the second home, the sheriff’s office said.

Amelia Sheriff Ricky Walker said authorities do not suspect foul play at this time and “noted it is highly unusual to find two bodies in this manner,” the release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the causes of death and identify the remains.

