Authorities ID man killed in Spotsylvania County hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man, later identified as Deven P. Morgan, of Fredericksburg, while he was attempting to cross a road in Spotsylvania County.

The hit-and-run occurred at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 10900 block of Courthouse Road. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Morgan was hit by a vehicle heading east on Courthouse Road.

Several people were with Morgan, who was suffering from life-threatening-injuries, when deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Morgan later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822, or online at www.p3tips.com or www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.

