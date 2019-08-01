1  of  3
Authorities in Henrico say missing 84-year-old man found

by: WRIC Newsroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Henrico County say a missing man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon has been found.

Earlier, Henrico Police were asking for the public’s help in locating Bernard Willis. Willis, 84, is described as a male with a bald head and brown eyes. He was seen in the area of Glinhurst Road around 2 p.m., police said.

Willis, who is listed as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 150 pounds, was seen wearing a white short-sleeve sweater and blue jeans. He reportedly left on foot, authorities said.

