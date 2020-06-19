Authorities investigating Henrico shooting after victim drives into Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person hurt in a Henrico County shooting Friday drove into Richmond before approaching EMTs who then took them to VCU Medical Center in an ambulance.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Cedar Ford Road in Henrico after reports of a firearm violation in the area just after 10 a.m. A Henrico police spokesperson told 8News that responding officers determined shots were fired.

Police said the victim drove into Richmond where they approached an ambulance near VCU Medical Center. The person exited their vehicle and was transported by the ambulance to the hospital.

An investigation is underway in Henrico County and Richmond.

