Authorities looking for missing Chesterfield man who never showed up to meet friend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a Chesterfield County man who was supposed to meet his friend on Tuesday evening but never showed up.

Chesterfield Police say John Castello, of the 1100 block of Kingsport Lane, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. Castello, a 33-year-old white male, was going to meet his friend but failed to show up, leading the friend to contact police.

Castello is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, roughly 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has a blue star tattooed on his right forearm.

Castello could be driving a grey 2010 Nissan Altima with license plate WPZ-8581.

Anyone with information about Castello’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.