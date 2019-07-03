Dead fishermen’s boat, belongings recovered from Dinwiddie pond

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities recovered the boat of two fishermen found dead in a Dinwiddie pond.

State Police and Dinwiddie Fire & EMS responded to a pond on private property on Old Stage Road around noon on Tuesday. Virginia State Police said the bodies of Walter Lee Carter, 71, of Chesterfield, and his nephew Calvin Baskerville, 55, of Petersburg were recovered.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told 8News that an acquaintance of the two men went to look for Carter and Baskerville and found their bodies floating in the pond.

VSP’s Search and Rescue Team, along with Dinwiddie Fire and EMS, responded to the scene to recover the bodies. The bodies were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Richmond.

DGIF is conducting an investigation after locating the boat of fisherman Wednesday. They used technology to search underwater to find the boat.

The aluminum “John” boat was found upright, near where the bodies had been found, about 45 feet from where investigators think the men got into the water.

The men’s belongings, phone, fishing rods, heats were also found. DGIF is investigating the deaths as a boating accident.

Officials said the boat might have “hooked a line on a tree or something like that and somehow ended up overboard.”

Chesterfield Police told 8News the men often fished in the Dinwiddie area. Police said both men were on prescription medications.

At this time authorities say no foul play is suspected and the men were not wearing life jackets.

“People don’t wear life jackets,” Paige Pearson of Game and Inland Fisheries said. “We’re all guilty of it, at one point, we’re seasoned fishermen, we’re seasoned this that and the other, that’s great but you never know what could happen.”

The bodies of the two fishermen were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. They will determine how the men died.

