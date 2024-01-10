AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were saved during a water rescue after vehicles became stuck in high-standing water in Amelia County.

Virginia State Police were among several agencies called to an area of Lodore Road around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to police, two vehicles, each carrying one occupant, reportedly drove into high-standing water and became stuck. Both were rescued by authorities.

One of the victims was flown to Chippenham Hospital for treatment, the other refused further care at the scene.

“The hazards of even a little bit of running water are often underestimated by the public,” said Dan Hamilton with the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department. “Even eight inches of water can float a car away.”

First responders from Chesterfield County and Powhatan County assisted Amelia County authorities.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.