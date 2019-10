POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Local dive teams and crews are searching for a car in the water at Watkins Landing.

Powhatan authorities told 8News they are looking for the car and do not know if there is anyone inside. Units arrived on the scene just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING Active scene on Watkins Landing where crews are searching for a car in the James River. This is on a public boat landing – officials say they don’t know if anyone is inside the car. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/v00LolLQLh — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) October 9, 2019

Crews from Goochland, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, and Chesterfield are on the scene. As well as dive teams from Chesterfield and Goochland.