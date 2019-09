HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving her house Sunday.

Shirby Ryan Combs has brown hair, gray eyes, standing 5 -feet-1-inches and 105 pounds. Combs, who was last seen leaving Mechanicsville, is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Combs of Combs is asked to contact the Hanover County sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.