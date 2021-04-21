Authorities searching for missing Ashland teen

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing last night.

Madison Evans left home just before 7 p.m. wearing a tie-dye shirt, ripped jeans and no shoes, Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook. She was spotted at Henry Clay Elementary School but has not been seen since.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected but the girl’s family is very concerned for her well being and health.

Anyone with information regarding Evans’ location, please call (804) 365-6140.