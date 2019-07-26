Authorities searching for missing Emporia man

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old man.

Jamier Dashawn Leonard was last seen Thursday at 212-B Meherrin Lane in Emporia.

Leonard is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, black jeans with red and white stripes on the side, and black and white Nike tennis shoes. He may also be carrying a red bag and have on white headphones.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Leonard, they are asked to contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200.