Authorities seek public’s help to find missing New Kent woman

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old woman last seen leaving her home Saturday night.

Authorities said Joan Marie Orr left her residence located on 8900 block of Tunstall Road at approximately 7:00 p.m.

“It is unknown what Ms. Orr’s direction of travel or ultimate destination is,” New Kent authorities said.

Orr does have a medical condition that requires medication. The New Kent Sheriff’s Office said they believe she does not have those medications with her.

Anyone with information on Orr is asked to contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

