SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Spotsylvania County said they are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area next to the Salem Run community.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office shared Monday that the person has been identified as an adult male and the next of kin has been informed, but authorities withheld the man’s identity as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office is still waiting on the autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office but there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body, according to authorities.

The man’s body was found on March 2 in the wooded area next to the Salem Run community in the city of Fredericksburg.