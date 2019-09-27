Authorities suspend search for King William County woman missing since Sept. 20

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say the search for a King William County woman who’s been missing since last Friday has been suspended.

The King William County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that crews from across the Commonwealth have searched a heavily wooded area in the lower part of the county for the past week with no results. The search included ground teams on foot, K-9 teams, equine teams, and aircraft.

The sheriff’s office said they will continue to look for Farran Braxton, 55, as new information is developed.

Braxton left her home, located in the Union Hope and Mount Olive-Cohoke area of the county, a little before 7 a.m. on Sept. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members told 8News on Monday that Braxton lived with her sister and brother-in-law on Union Hope Road, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary last Friday morning.

“She just went out the door like she would normally do –- out the patio door,” Braxton’s brother-in-law said. “We went out the door behind her and didn’t see her, and at that point, we just started looking.”

He says his family then immediately called 911. He added that a similar situation happened about a month ago, and police were able to locate her within a few hours.

“Police found her a few miles away, where she had went through –- took a trail through the woods and found her,” he said.

At the time of her disappearance, Braxton was wearing a charcoal gray jacket, black pants with a white stripe, a pink sleeveless shirt, and white tennis shoes. She’s listed as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing roughly 180 pounds, with short gray hair.

The sheriff’s office said Braxton has an intellectual disability and is an insulin-dependent diabetic.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the King William Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0999.